Makena: Michelle is not my ‘wife’





Gay activist Makena Njeri has refuted allegations Marini Natural founder Michelle Ntalami is her ‘wife’.

In a recent radio interview with Masawe Japanni, the Ex-Tahidi High actress also stressed it is wrong for people to insinuate or assume and conclude on aspects of her life.

“Ni makosa sana kusema kwamba huyo (Michelle) ni bibi yangu (It is wrong to say Michelle is my wife),” said the former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist.

She however confirmed the duo was very good friends.

“We are very very good friends and if you go to my Instagram, you will find that I have posted so many people. I live my life very openly. If it comes a time when I will need to introduce my wife publicly, I will,” she said.

The speculation came about after Makena posted suggestive pictures with Ntalami on several occasions, accompanied with lovely-dovey captions.

In a separate interview, Michelle has also denied dating Makenda, saying she prefers dating men.