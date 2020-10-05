Maina Kageni: I had a very strong father figure in SK Macharia





Popular radio presenter Maina Kageni has revealed his close relationship to businessman and media mogul SK Macharia.

Maina, the last born in a family of three, was raised by a single mother after his father passed away when he was a toddler.

Now, for the first time, Maina has revealed that in his dad’s absence, Macharia, who owns Royal Media Services, has been a father figure to him.

“Growing up without a father didn’t affect me much because you don’t miss what you never had,” Maina said.

Maina made the revelation while speaking on Churchill Show on Sunday. He also spoke about his family and career.

FATHER FIGURE

“I had a very strong father figure in SK Macharia and if there’s anything I needed I would go to him. So he basically is my father, he raised me. His children are like my brothers and I’m thankful to him,” Maina said.

Maina says that his mother taught him to have a mind of his own, to find purpose in life, a virtue he still hold on to.

“One thing my mum insisted was me having my own mind. She always encouraged me to express myself and that’s what enabled me to find my place in life,” he said.

Maina advised parents to let their children make mistakes as that is the only way they will learn.

“Let your children be, along the way they are going to make mistakes but you got to stand back and let them fail down once in a while. Getting back again is going to teach them some few lessons,” he said.