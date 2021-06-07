Magix Enga explains ‘suicide’ post





Kenyan music producer Magix Enga has clarified the ‘suicidal post’ he shared on social media at the weekend.

The Genge producer on Friday night struck the internet with a cryptic suicidal message on his Instagram account, telling his concerned followers he was going to “die tonight”.

“I am going to die tonight. I am going to miss everyone,” read the post, which has since been deleted.

However, the following day, Magix assured his fans he was alright and revealed his post resulted from drunkenness.

The music producer thanked those who reached out to him, adding that he was done with alcohol.

“Heey, I’m not dead. I appreciate having such caring fans and family. I just can’t give up now. I was drunk zikanisho ni weke post ya umbwakni pombe sio supu mimi nimewacha,” he said in another post that has since also been deleted.

He again took to Twitter and posted a picture of a gin bottle and warned his fans against taking alcohol and posting on social media.

“Warning! Delete your social media applications before you drink this alcohol, it comes with a spirit that can type and post anything,” said Magix.

In March, the producer opened up on how he fell into drug addiction and twisted out of control.

Taking to his Instagram page, Enga said drugs transformed him into someone he would have never dream of adding he has been in rehab for three months.

“Nimetoka rehab and this is how to deal with life pressure. People today are overworked and overwhelmed, and often feel like a good break or a reward is deserved. But in the end, drugs only make life more stressful and many of us all too often fail to recognize this at the moment.

To prevent using drugs as a reward, find other ways to handle stress and unwind. Take up exercising, read a good book, volunteer with the needy, create something. Anything positive and relaxing helps take the mind off using drugs to relieve stress.

I really appreciate the love and support from the 2017 Nimeamua nikienda for about three months and now am back with a new song #NIAMINI my advice to teen, young and upcoming musicians and music producers avoid drug as you can.” he shared.