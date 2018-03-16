PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan beauty queen Mabel Mbaka has just shown Kenyans what baby showers should look like.

The newly wed threw an all-white lavish baby shower at her palatial home in Nairobi.

Mabel’s shower comes eight months after her fairy tale wedding in Paris, France.

The former Miss Tourism Kisii County shared photos of her lavish baby shower in preparation for her daughter.

Mabel held a traditional wedding with Congolese billionaire Tony Muabinga in November 2016 before their destination wedding in July 2017.

Before her big day the former beauty queen was treated to a bridal shower at a Yatch in Barcelona Spain.

In a past interview she disclosed that her Congolese husband was born and bred in Europe.

Their wedding featured a horse-drawn carriage for the bride and groom and a fairy tale wedding venue in Paris.

The couple is set to have their first born daughter.

