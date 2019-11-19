Lupita’s younger brother is now engaged

Lupita Nyong’o baby brother Peter Junior Nyong’o is engaged.

Junior, as he is popularly known, celebrated the engagement to his long-term girlfriend Wanja Wohoro over the weekend at an invite only event.

Pictures shared on social media by one of the invited guests capture the two lovebirds looking fabulous in matching blue prints outfits.

The news came as a surprise to many, especially since Junior has been very secretive about his love life.

Below are some of the pictures from the engagement party.