Lupita to feature in ‘Serengeti II’





Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o has landed yet another deal as she is set to feature in ‘Serengeti II’

In 2019, the Academy Award-winning actress narrated the six-part of ‘Serengeti’ series which tells the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife.

The second season of the Emmy nominated series from Simon Fuller and John Downer is slated to air this summer across Discovery platforms with Lupita returning as its narrator.

Discovery says the second season will continue telling heartwarming stories of African wildlife over the span of a year “showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.”

The first season debuted in 2019 as Tv’s highest-rated nature documentary among adults between 25-54 since Discovery’s North America in May 2013.

It also earned two Emmy nominations including one for Lupita for best narrator and another for its cinematography.