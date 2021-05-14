Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagWhat's Hot

Lupita to feature in ‘Serengeti II’

By Thomas Matiko May 14th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o has landed yet another deal as she is set to feature in ‘Serengeti II’

In 2019, the Academy Award-winning actress narrated the six-part of ‘Serengeti’ series which tells the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife.

Related Stories

The second season of the Emmy nominated series from Simon Fuller and John Downer is slated to air this summer across Discovery platforms with Lupita returning as its narrator.

Discovery says the second season will continue telling heartwarming stories of African wildlife over the span of a year “showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.”

The first season debuted in 2019 as Tv’s highest-rated nature documentary among adults between 25-54 since Discovery’s North America in May 2013.

It also earned two Emmy nominations including one for Lupita for best narrator and another for its cinematography.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
ODM allege plot to rig the Bonchari mini poll