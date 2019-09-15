Join our WhatsApp Channel
Lupita sparks Twitter war between Kenyans and Nigerians

By Amina Wako September 15th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans and Nigerians have been exchange bitter words on social media since American movie giant Warner Media decided to cast Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o for the role of a Nigerian character in a new movie, Americanah.

The movie is based on a book by the same title by award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“HBO Max orders limited series ‘Americanah’ based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name. The 10-episode series will star Lupita Nyong’o with the pilot written by the showrunner,” posted the American movie maker.

Americanah, which just earned a straight-to-series order from HBO Max, follows a Nigerian woman named Ifemelu (Nyong’o) and “her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery” as she travels to America, per the official synopsis.

Nigerians were however displeased with the movie maker’s decision to have a Kenyan character and not Nigerian arguing the role would have been best suited for a Nigerian actress mostly because of bringing out the Nigerian accent.

But Kenyans on Twitter, in their typical nature, have hit back by telling off Nigerians to live with the reality of Lupita’s role in the new movie.

