Lupita attends Priyanka’s glamorous bridal shower – PHOTOS

Oscar Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o was among the A-list guests who attended Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower last weekend.

Friends of the Quantico star put together a fabulous bridal shower during the Sunday night event, which Priyanka later said made her ‘break all rules’.

On Instagram, the lady of the night also shared other highlights from the first of the many functions of the upcoming wedding.

GOT ENGAGED

The 36-year-old actress actress is set to tie the knot with fiancé Nick Jonas whom she got engaged to in July.

“My girl @priyankachopra is about to be very VERY married and if her bridal shower is anything to go by, her wedding will be fly, fun, and totally extraordinary. Her marriage too, as a matter of fact! Congratulations to the gorgeous bride, and very lucky groom-to-be,” Lupita wrote on her Instagram.

The bridal shower comes after it was reported that the pair are planning to get married in India before the end of the year.

WEDDING DATE

It was previously revealed the couple plan to “blend traditions” from their respective cultures on their big day.

The two got engaged on Priyanka’s birthday in July and formally announced their relationship after a roka ceremony in India in August.

The couple are however yet to formally announce the wedding date, but media reports suggest that it might be in December.

FAMILY ALREADY

The Baywatch actress says their pledge to get married has brought them even closer, saying they now feel more like ”family”.

“I’m excited. It’s a very different feeling. I never realised that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different,” said Chopra in an earlier interview.