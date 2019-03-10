Lupita treats her parents to premiere viewing of her latest movie





Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o on Saturday took her parents, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o and his wife Dorothy Nyong’o, to the global premiere of her latest movie Us at the South by South West Film Festival.

This was not the first time Lupita’s parent have accompanied her to a monumental moment in her career.

The first time was when she picked up the Oscar Award for Best Actress in her role in 12 Years a Slave.

The movie Us is a psychological horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele.

FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson (Lupita) returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child.

Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family.

Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival.

When the masks come off, each stranger takes the appearance of a different family member.

WORLDWIDE PREMIERE

Jordan Peele told Variety that the movie is about the United Sates.

“And when I decided to write this movie, I was stricken with the fact that we are in a time where we fear the other: whether it is the mysterious invader that we think is going to come and kill us and take our jobs, or the faction that we don’t live near that voted a different way than us. We’re all about pointing the finger, and I wanted to suggest that maybe the monster we really need to look at has our face. Maybe the evil is us,” Peele said.

In the movie, Lupita stars alongside Winston Duke in what has been hailed as one of the most thrilling films to be released in years.

The movie will premiere worldwide on March 22.