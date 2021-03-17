Lupita flies to Lamu for holiday





Award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has shared pictures of herself vacationing in Lamu.

Nyong’o’s vacation in the Coastal sun and sandy beaches of Lamu comes a few months after the government said it had unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with her for five years now.

On Tuesday, the 12 Years A Slave actor and ‘Sulwe’ author shared undated pictures on social media and captioned them, “Lamu Tamu | Lamu Damu”.

In the past week, the actress, who is daughter to Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong’o, has been sharing pictures while in different locations in the country.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old shared a sun-kissed photo rocking a Maisha bikini by Ohana Swimwear, a Black-owned brand.

“Vitamin D. @ohana.swimwear #blackownedbusiness,” Nyong’o captioned the post.

In January, she taunted Tourism CS Najib Balala for claiming that they had unsuccessfully looked for her for five years.

Balala made the remarks after Kenyans bashed him wondering why he had appointed British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell to be the Magical Kenya international ambassador.

“She has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for her,” Balala explained.

Hollywood actress Lupita responded hours after Balala defended the ministry’s decision to pick British supermodel Naomi Campbell as the tourism ambassador.

Last week, Balala said the government had not given up hope of working with Lupita in marketing Brand Kenya.

The CS said the government has outlined an offer for the award-winning actress.

Balala has been on the spot for engaging British actress Naomi Campbell with Kenyans on social media suggesting one of their own should have been handed the role.

Last month, Campbell irked Kenyans with a major gaffe, after sharing a 2:43 minute video clip on Instagram which has more than 10 million followers titled Naomi Experiences Kenya but used a Nigeria song as the soundtrack.

The song, In My Maserati, by Nigerian artist Olakira, can be heard in the background as she showcases Kenya’s vast coastal beauty and its people.

In her first statement since she was appointed by the Ministry of Tourism Campbell said she was honoured to be Kenya’s International Ambassador.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Lamu a world heritage site. The place is a favorite spot for both domestic tourists and those from other countries.