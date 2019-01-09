Lupita Nyong’o caught ‘making out’ with co-star Michael B Jordan – VIDEO





Actress Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan both posted a jaw-dropping make-out video on Instagram, but it’s not what you think.

The two know how to whip their fans into a frenzy, who can forget the push-up challenge?

After having a little fun posing together on the Golden Globes red carpet, the duo hit the InStyle and Warner Bros after-party and shot a video with the infamous elevator cam.

In the video, their Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira walks up to an elevator and as the doors opens and in an unexpected twist, Gurira pushes Jordan out of the way, and then jokingly kisses Nyong’o herself.

Clearly it was all in good fun as Jordan included the caption, “And I’m still KING” with a crown and laughing emoji, while Lupita wrote, “When the cat’s away…” Meanwhile, Danai shared the video, too, writing, “I NEVA freeze.”

Black Panther was up for three big awards on Sunday night, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, but was shut out.

Last November, Jordan acknowledged that some fans want to see him and 35-year-old Nyong’o dating after their cute press appearances together while promoting Black Panther.