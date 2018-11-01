Lupita Halloween costumes a big hit for Hollywood celebs

Some of the celebrities who choose to celebrate Halloween while donning Lupita's Black Panther costumes look include singer, songwriter Ciara and actress Tracee Ellis Ross.





Celebrities in Hollywood honoured Oscar Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o during Halloween by wearing costumes imitating her appearance in the movie Black Panther.

Halloween celebrations is a festivity observed by several countries that is usually marked on the 31st of October.

During this time people decorate their houses with scary characters and also wear costumes of different famous people.

BLACK PANTHER ROLE

Lupita plays the role of Nakia who is the girlfriend to the Black Panther king T’Challa.

In the movie she wears a red amour warrior’s outfit with her hair twisted in Bantu Knots.

Some of the celebrities who choose to celebrate Halloween while donning Lupita’s Black Panther costumes look include singer, songwriter Ciara and actress Tracee Ellis Ross.