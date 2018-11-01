What's Hot

Lupita Halloween costumes a big hit for Hollywood celebs

November 1, 2018 1:47 pm
1 Min Read
Some of the celebrities who choose to celebrate Halloween while donning Lupita's Black Panther costumes look include singer, songwriter Ciara and actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

Halloween celebrations is a festivity observed by several countries that is usually marked on the 31st of October.


View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Club Wakanda!! #Hallowakanda #BlackPanther #HalloweenCostume @MsMerylin

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) on

During this time people decorate their houses with scary characters and also wear costumes of different famous people.

BLACK PANTHER ROLE

Lupita plays the role of Nakia who is the girlfriend to the Black Panther king T’Challa.


View this post on Instagram

My Wakanda Knots have unraveled! @Ciara #BlackPanther #Hallowakanda

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) on

In the movie she wears a red amour warrior’s outfit with her hair twisted in Bantu Knots.

Some of the celebrities who choose to celebrate Halloween while donning Lupita’s Black Panther costumes look include singer, songwriter Ciara and actress Tracee Ellis Ross.


View this post on Instagram

And then there’s this – LOL! #NakiaDance @traceeellisross

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) on

