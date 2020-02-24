Lupita bags two awards for role in the movie ‘US’ and for her book ‘Sulwe’

Oscar Award winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has scooped two awards at the 51st NAACP Image Awards held in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 36-year-old bagged the best actress award for her role in Jordan Peele’s horror film US while her book Sulwe was named the outstanding literary work for children.

Sulwe, which was published last October, follows the story of a young girl who wishes for her dark skin to be lighter.

“Oh my goodness I just got the news about the best actress award from the NAACP Image Awards for the movie US, just wanna say thank you so much, I’m so sorry that I couldn’t be there myself,” Lupita said on Instagram after the awards.

Thank you #NAACPImageAwards for the Best Actress award for #UsMovie!! I am honored and deeply proud to be part of your community. Here’s a dance to show you how this makes me feel! pic.twitter.com/GVkOuTokN8 — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 23, 2020

“I’m away in my homeland doing some work and l I just want to share how honored I am, so so deeply honored for this kind of recognition thank you so much for recognizing our film this way I feel so proud to be part of this community,” she went on.

“I could not be happier to have received this honor for my first book!!!✨💜 Thank you @NAACPImageAwards!! 🙌🏿,” she added.