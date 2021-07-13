LSK boss Havi accused of assaulting colleague





Law Society Kenya Chief Executive (CEO) Mercy Wambua has filed an assault complaint with the police against the society’s President Nelson Havi.

Ms Wambua accuses Havi of assaulting her during a meeting held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at their Gatanga road-based offices.

According to OB34/12/7/2021, the incident happened on Monday and was reported to Muthangari police station in Nairobi.

In her statement, Wambua says she was hurt on her right arm.

She further claims the confrontation with her boss started when she entered a venue where the Council had convened a meeting without her knowledge, even though she is society’s secretary.

Termed a stranger, she was asked to leave the meeting, which she declined.

She claims she joined Havi and 11 other council members allied to him for the meeting, but she allegedly shouted at and forced out.

“He was there with legitimate council members allied to him, as well as a team calling themselves caretaker members. Other legitimate council members joined online,” she said.

Wambua added that the LSK President allegedly accosted her, forced shut her laptop and shoved her and in the ugly confrontation caused her injuries on her arm and finger.

“I was assaulted during the embarrassing incident. I missed a slap from him by a whisker. This is wrong. I have also filled the P3 form for further police action,” she said.

However, Havi, who has announced he will vie for the Westlands parliamentary seat during the 2022 polls, has denied Wambua’s claims, instead accusing her of gatecrashing the council meeting while she was allegedly supposed to be on compulsory leave.

Havi’s beef with Wambua started when he claimed to have suspended her in September of 2020 over gross misconduct and incompetence

However, in October last year, she was reinstated to her position by Council members.

In June this year, LSK members voted to send Wambua on compulsory leave, but she has stayed put.