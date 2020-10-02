Louis Otieno announces his comeback





Former news anchor Louis Otieno has announced his return to the screens after regaining his hearing.

In a video shared on social media, the former Citizen TV journalist said that he plans to be back with a program called the Second Act.

“This has taken a lot of work and is happening because certain people have put together their time, money, their efforts, and they want to see me back because the country is going through a difficult time,” the journalist said.

“When this happens, I would like to talk to people who deal with the difficult decisions and get answers for you from them. Before I even start to meet these people, I must give thanks to you, the Kenyans, because I reached out to the country and you came out, and you made your effort because you wanted me back,” he added.

He further said the his new show will be about current affairs and issues affecting Kenyans, among them the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) initiative, the expected referendum and political intrigues ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

He however didn’t disclose where and when the show will start airing.

MURDER CASE

About two years ago Otieno announced that he had lost his hearing and appealed to Kenyans to help him raise funds to enable him undergo cochlear implant surgery.

Otieno has now revealed that he underwent a successful surgery for the hearing problem.

Other than his illness, Otieno has for several years been been battling a court case linking him to the death of Careen Chepchumba.

Ms Chepchumba was found dead inside her apartment at Santonia Court, Kilimani, on February 12, 2012.

Mr Otieno has repeatedly pleaded his innocence in the killing of the former employee of Kenya Power Company.

But the victim’s father has maintained that the journalist extorted money from his daughter to finance his flashy lifestyle.