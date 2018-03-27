Gospel Singer Willy Paul. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gospel Singer Willy Paul has invited fans to find him a woman he can marry and sire five children with.

“Clean for you my people… please tag a good God fearing wife that will give me a yes I do and later 5 babies!! Bila #MALINGO,” wrote Willy Pauln in an Instagram post.

In October 2015, a 23-year-old woman from Mathare estate in Nairobi Willy Paul of neglecting his responsibility as the father of his five-year-old daughter.

The lady, Flocan Waithera, also known as Maryanne, came to Nairobi News offices and claimed that the singer impregnated her when she was aged 17 when the two were in a relationship.

But the gospel musician, in a swift rejoinder, denied the accusation.

“You know there are a lot of women who claim to (have) my children but the truth is that I have no son or daughter and the only children who have lived with my mother are my nephews and nieces,” Willy Paul told Nairobi News at the time.

His post on Instagram on Monday, seeking for a wife, elicited varied reactions from fans.

“5 baby’s kweni uko na contract Willy,” asked alsinnah.

“Hahahaha you wil) kill me one day,” said mtunecessary.

“Hahaha kijana kapagawa na Wasafi utafika lakini,” wrote richabbas2618.

“What the hell do want to do with 5 babies,” asked valentinejulians.

“5 babies?? Hey ni wengi Bro…. Hehe,” commented shiru4585.

“Sasa tukutagie mabibi zetu,” commented mrphatmusiq.

“willy stop beating around the bush if u want join Diamond’s Wasafii label n leave gospel si u just do it already why create a lot of fuss n suspicion around the media?” said deniskinara.

“Fisi iko nyuma yako na bado unaitisha God fearing,” commented birriebiaty.

“Ptooh! What are you smoking today,” said cheromurrey.

