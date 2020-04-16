Little-known Kenyan DJ raises over Sh400,000 on Facebook Live

Little known Moses Murage aka Zj Avexy raised Sh 430,000 in a live set in the now popular “254 Diaspora Djs Live on the Mix” Facebook group on Wednesday.

The group that was started in March to provide a platform to Kenyan deejays across the globe to entertain netizens who are locked down in their houses during this period, has become famous and now has over 70,000 members.

DJ’S PLIGHT

Viewers were touched with his plight as he was the first deejay in the group to just use a laptop to entertain them and fundraised the money M-Pesa and Cash App.

George Mokuasi, one of the founders of the group says he was delighted with the response the deejay received.

“This proves that we don’t discriminate and the true purpose of the group is to give every deejay a chance no matter the background and current status. With the amount raised the plan is now to ensure he gets proper deejaying equipment and a MacBook Laptop to kickstart his professional deejaying career,” Mokuasi told Nairobi News.

The 23-year-old says he has never been trained professionally but is eager to become a good deejay in the near future.

“I never expected such a good response. I was just using a simple laptop in a normal background, unlike the other deejays who had performed live in the group. I expected a lot of criticism and abuse but I am overwhelmed with the feedback,” he told Nairobi News.

GOOD EQUIPMENT

“I just train at the cyber cafe when I have funds on how to use software like virtual DJ, scratch live and Serato – that is how I have learned some deejaying basics. My role models are DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Moh and his brother Nick Dee,” he says.

“I am happy to have raised just enough money to buy good equipment and I plan to build just a small studio in the near future where I can train more upcoming deejays in my neighborhood,” added the upcoming deejay who lives in Githiga, Githunguri.

Avexy was scheduled to perform for two hours but heavy rains led to a massive power outage. But that never stopped him as he quickly went looking for a generator in the neighborhood, came back drenched in water and resumed his live set.

Viewers were touched with his resilience and determination. One viewer has promised to donate the equipment he needs while several others have offered free professional deejaying software to get him started.

He plans to use some of the tips to uplift his mother whom he says is his number one fan.