Linda Ogutu tests positive for Covid-19





KTN news anchor Linda Ogutu has tested positive for Covid-19.

The voluptuous presenter shared the news on her social media pages, adding she’s also lost her sense of smell and taste.

She also said her whole body was aching before advising Kenyans to mask up and sanitize.

“Just tested positive for COVID-19 and let me tell you Maina, the fever this thing comes with is crazy. Smell, taste onge. Tilapia from Yurop tastes like sponge (abomination). Mwili yote nauma. You people send Kaluma, Rob, soup etc. Naumia. But seriously guys, mask up, sanitize,” she wrote on Twitter.

Friends and colleagues wished her a quick recovery in the comment section.

Jamila Mbugua wrote, “Get well soon, girl. Focus on healing. Take raw honey throughout. Steam your face, hot drinks & meals, do breathing exercises. Sleep & have nothing to do with stress till you get past the hardest part. Get someone to rub your lower back. Zinc, Azithromicin, HCQ, vitamin C& D a must.”

Cédrick IrakozeBooksposted, “Pole sana, @lindahoguttu. I remember this feeling very well, I made it. You will overcome it, too. Quick recovery.”

Ogutu’s message asking people to mask up comes at a time when the Covid-19 positivity rate has jumped to a worrying 18 per cent, sparking fears of a new wave in the country.

On Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the prevailing situation has been worsened by the highly infectious delta variant that is also resulting in more severe symptoms.