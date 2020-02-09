Lillian Muli shares photo of passionate kiss with her ‘mystery man’ in public

TV queen Lillian Muli appears determined to do all it takes so as to tell the whole world that she is, indeed, in love.

So much so that the celebrated news anchor recently shared on Instagram a photo of herself passionately kissing the man in his life in public.

FOR ALWAYS

And for good measure, she captioned that photo “For Always.”

The Citizen TV prime time news anchor however blurred the face of the lucky man with love emojis, thus opening up speculation from her 800,000 followers about the man’s identity.

On closer scrutiny, though. the lucky man’s physical features resemble those of city businessman Jared Nivaton, who is Muli’s baby daddy.

The two have shared an on and off relationship for the better part of the last four years.

Muli once, after a public fallout, described Nivaton as a ‘community husband.’

FAILED MARRIAGE

Nivaton is the chairman of National Super League side Shabana.

Muli was once married to one Moses Kanene with whom she has one child.

Muli’s antics comes just days after the equally controversial K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo was involved in a public spat with her house help.

Kyallo accused her nanny of theft even though she stopped short of specifying what she stole.

But the nanny fired back and denied the claims while accusing her former boss of being an absentee mother to her young daughter.