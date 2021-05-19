Lillian Muli reveals crush for singer Otile Brown





Sassy TV presenter Lilian Muli has confessed she has a crush on been Kenyan singer Otile Brown.

The mother of two had engaged her followers in a Q&A session on her social media platforms and one of the questions her followers and fans wished to know was who her Kenyan celebrity crush was.

She named the Watoto na Pombe hitmaker as her celebrity crush and suggested her decision was influenced by his musical talents.

“Otile Brown, he is very talented,” she replied.

Otile Brown, whose real name is Jacob Obunga has emerged as one of East Africa’s most popular singers with some of his hits namely Regina, Baby Love, and Mapenzi Hisia among the most-watched on Youtube.

In January and in a similar Q&A session, the Citizen TV news anchor revealed her biggest regret in life was falling in love with a serial cheat and ‘settling for less’.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” she shared.

In Tuesday Q&A, Muli said she was happy being single and that when she was married it was a good run. “Not keen on talking about marriage as I am currently very happy as I am.”

In December 2018, the citizen TV anchor exposed the father of her second child Jared Nevaton saying he was a ‘narcissistic and a community husband’.

Muli said she’d decided to go public about her break-up as she did not want to be linked with him.

However, in February 2019, the two rekindled their love again.

“As public figures, we meet all sorts of people, and most just want trophies whether you are well known or not be very careful who you allow into your life don’t go giving your heart to everyone. Sociopaths will keep you entangled in their web of lies, and you will be one of their many victims. When you actually believe someone is true to you only to find out they are community husbands you are safer stepping aside. Nobody should ever tag me in posts about Jared Ombongi who has previously been associated with me, I disassociate myself from such links from today,” she posted at the time.