Lillian Muli: No time for ‘ordinary lovers’





Television journalist Lillian Muli asserts that she is in no mood to settle for an ‘ordinary lover’.

The mother of two suggested in a recent social media post that there she was not keen on falling for people who are not ready to reciprocate.

“Never settle for an ordinary lover, never settle for less than you deserve, you are so worthy of being loved so passionately and madly. You deserve to be loved as a whole with all your imperfections and flaws. You deserve someone who puts you first as if you were the only thing that matters,” she wrote.

“You deserve someone who will always choose to stay when you are on your lowest and you deserve someone who will always choose to love you even when you are not so lovable.” She signed out with ‘Love, Lillian Muli’.

The TV siren did not share a context to this message, which comes seven months after she revealed her biggest regret in life was falling in love with a serial cheat.

She was responding to a fan who, during a Q&A session on Instagram, wanted to establish her biggest regret.

In 2020, she also revealed that she regretted settling for less.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” she shared.

In December 2018, the citizen TV anchor exposed the father of her second child Jared Nevaton saying he was a ‘narcissistic and community husband’.

Muli explained she had decided to go public with the break-up as she did not want to be linked with Nairobi businessman Jared Nevaton who at the time served as chairman of second-tier football team Shabana.

The two would later rekindle their love.