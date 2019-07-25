Lilian Muli celebrates son’s birthday with her ‘community husband’ – PHOTOS

Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli and her baby daddy Jared Nevaton on Wednesday hosted friends and family for their son’s first birthday.

The TV anchor shared photos of Liam’s birthday on Instagram. The event’s theme colours were turquoise blue and silver.

Nevaton was captured enjoying a father and son moment, as Liam tried to make some baby steps.

It was a stark contrast from the strained relations between the boy’s parents seven months ago, when Lilian had blasted Nevaton as a ‘community husband’.

The outburst on social media saw the two lovebirds briefly part ways in December 2018. They later made up and Lilian apologised for her outbursts.

“My recent outburst was my lowest moment, and I am not so proud of it because I had Kenyans speaking about it,” she had said.

Here are photos of baby Liam’s first birthday.