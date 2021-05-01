Legendary actor ‘Mzee Msiri’ passes on





The entertainment industry in Kenya is mourning the death of legendary actor Gillie Owino.

According to his family, the veteran actor died on Friday evening.

Owino popularly known for his role as Mzee Msiri on the Kenyan TV series, Pete succumbed to stomach cancer.

“We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Gillie Owino (Msiri). May his soul rest in peace. The #Pete and the #MaishaMagicEast family will greatly miss you .#RIP,” Maisha Magic East posted on their Twitter handle.

We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Gillie Owino (Msiri). May his soul rest in peace 🙏The #Pete and the #MaishaMagicEast family will greatly miss you 🕊#RIP pic.twitter.com/rX5PRbW9gI — maishamagiceast (@MaishaMagicEast) April 30, 2021

Mzee Msiri was on set this week but on Thursday his condition worsened, and he was rushed to hospital.

He however died on Friday around 4.00 pm while receiving treatment at a Mombasa hospital.

The 63 year-old is a famed theatre TV and film director, actor and writer who has staged many plays in Mombasa’s Little Theatre Club and Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi.

The actor was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sanaa Theatre Awards in 2018 because of the immense contribution towards the industry.

Netzines sent condolence messages to the family, friends, and colleagues of Owino.

“#Sun sets on Gillie Owino Thegrim reaper has plucked another from us, the film/theater fraternity. Gillie Owino gave his all on stage at Little Theatre in Mombasa and on screen. I had the honour of working with him in Mombasa a few years ago and will miss his professionalism. You’ve finished your race. Fare thee well, Gillie,” Atcor Raymond Ofula wrote.

The creative industry has lost a legend in Mombasa. The demise of Gillie Owino popularly known as Mzee Mziri in PETE series is a blow! I am a big fan of the TV programme. Fare the well! @MaishaMagicEast @swahilipothub @DaudiAnguka pic.twitter.com/1ORwRrN07N — Suleiman Shahbal (@SuleimanShahbal) April 30, 2021

My condolences goes to the Family Of. Mzee Msiri "Gillie Owino" ,film industry and the entire Pete team, we've lost a Legend 😭😭 R.I.P Mzee Msiri #PainfulLabourDay Havi pic.twitter.com/SNdKoQXJDo — Sharks (@papa_sharks) April 30, 2021

Rest In Peace Gillie Owino! You have been instrumental in the theater scene in Mombasa! We shall miss you on our screens on Maisha Magic East Pete Series! Go Well mzee Msiri! Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/uTt4SjgvQE — Ali Babu (@AliBabu92087063) April 30, 2021