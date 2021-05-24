Lawmaker rubbishes reports daughter committed suicide





Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has been forced to publicly refute claims that a member of her family has committed suicide.

The vocal lawmaker was responding to claims on social media that her daughter, an alleged student at Kalimoni Senior School, committed suicide.

While addressing a public event, Jumwa assured her consticuents that all members of her family were safe and sound, including her daughter.

“There is a post doing rounds on social media about a girl that is alleged to have committed suicide in school. In the post, netizens are claiming that the girl is my daughter. I want to categorically state that my daughter is doing well,” Jumwa said.

Ignore any malicious rumors doing rounds on social media, that a member of my family has committed suicide. I want to categorically state that all members of my family are safe and sound. Let’s shun propagandist agenda and baseless rumor-mongering. pic.twitter.com/1rCpAkPa5q — Hon. Aisha Jumwa, Malindi MP. (@HonJumwa) May 22, 2021

On Saturday a picture of a girl made rounds on social media. Attached to the photo were messages that the girl had committed suicide.