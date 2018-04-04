Former NTV news anchor Larry Madowo and his longtime co-presenter Victoria Rubadiri. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former NTV presenter Larry Madowo on Wednesday shared photos of his farewell cake cutting ceremony with colleagues.

A photo of Larry and his longtime co-presenter Victoria Rubadiri received most comments with users urging the duo not to ‘split up’.

The fans wrote how Larry and Vicky had the best chemistry on air begging Larry not to leave NTV.

Larry announced his resignation on Thursday last week and is headed to the BBC Africa regional bureau in Nairobi.

Rosette Ng’endo Njoroge commented, “You two did your job perfectly awesome.”

Lucy Njenga wrote, “Yaaani kusema tu ukweli Larry Madowo umeacha Vicky huku why now??? Take her with you.”

S.O. Nyangah added, “Larry hapa kwa Vicky ulitucheza… represent us😍.”

Humphrey Mugambi commented, “Leaving VR just like that… Larry u garra a problem…. 😁”



