Former NTV news anchor Larry Madowo has formally joined the BBC Africa News as the new Business Editor.

The announcement of Larry’s appointment was made official by the British broadcasters on Wednesday and screenshots of the same have since been widely shared on social media.

Larry, who resigned from his position at NTV last month after more than five years at Nation Media Group, expressed his delight in joining BBC while also extolling the quality of the broadcaster’s journalism.

“I am thrilled to be joining the BBC and looking forward to amplifying stories about entrepreneurship, Ingenuity and innovation that I have witnessed as I have travelled all over Africa. I grew up admiring the quality of journalism the BBC produces around the world. And it is an honor to be part of a bold new team,” Larry was quoted in the announcement.

Madowo started his journalism career in 2006 where he enrolled for a communications degree at Daystar University. In 2007, he underwater his internship for Bahasha FM.

He would drop out of college a year and a half down his degree to take up a job at KTN. He left the station after three to join NTV.

In May 2012, he joined South Africa’s CNBC Africa as one of the main anchors and pioneered the show “Eye on Kenya” which airs on prime time.

His stay at CNBC Africa only lasted a few months and in December 2012, he returned home and rejoined NTV as the Technology Editor and News Editor



