Actor and media personality Gerald Langiri, the new brand ambassador for Vazzi Clothing Line. PHOTO | COURTESY

Renowned actor and media personality Gerald Langiri has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Vazzi Clothing Line.

The Kalasha Awards winner and Africa Magic Viewers Choice (AMVCA) nominee, who is also currently one of the TC Gang members on Talk Central with Kalekye Mumo, will be the face of Vazzi for the next one year.

The partnership between Vazzi and Gerald will run across TV, print and online media channels as well as in-store as soon as the Vazzi Clothing Line roles out its own stores in the coming year.

CELEBRITIES

“Gerald Langiri is an amazing very talented actor with a very strong and bold personality with a dash of crazy. He is awesome and his personality really does embody what Vazzi Clothing line stands for,” said Brian Omina, CEO of Vazzi Clothing.

“Vazzi Clothing admires his strides in the film industry as an icon and it is therefore a pleasure to have him on board. Vazzi admires him for his principles, his talents and his ability to juggle a demanding acting career with being a great father.”

Gerald now joins DJ UV, Camp Mulla, Huddah, DJ KayTrixx, DJ Crème, DJ Hypnotic and Shaffie Weru as celebrities who have previously partnered with Vazzi Clothing. He is however the first actor in that list.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus