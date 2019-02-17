Nairobi News

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir ties the knot in colourful wedding – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu February 17th, 2019 1 min read

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir on Saturday exchanged wedding vows with the love of his life Beryl Zoraima in an exquisite ceremony at Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi.

The couple solemnized their union after living together for several years. Bride and groom have three children.

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir steps out of the car when he arrived at the venue of his wedding to Beryl Zoraima. PHOTO | COURTESY
The invite-only event was attended by, among others, Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho).

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir and his wife Beryl Zoraima during their wedding in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY
GUEST LIST

Also present were MPs Charles Kanyi ‘Jaguar’ (Starehe), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and radio show host-cum-comedian Jalang’o.

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir and his wife Beryl Zoraima during their wedding in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY
The youthful first-time MP won the Lang’ata parliamentary seat on a Jubilee party ticket in the 2017 elections.

Brides maids and the grooms men at the wedding of Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir and his wife Beryl Zoraima in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY
Mr Korir, is a law graduate and former Student Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu) Secretary-General.

Ms Zoraima is a lawyer who works for Kenya Pipeline Company. She graduated with a Master’s Degree in Law from the University of Nairobi last December.

