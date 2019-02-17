Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir ties the knot in colourful wedding – PHOTOS

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir puts a ring on the finger of his wife Beryl Zoraima during their wedding ceremony at Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir on Saturday exchanged wedding vows with the love of his life Beryl Zoraima in an exquisite ceremony at Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi.

The couple solemnized their union after living together for several years. Bride and groom have three children.

The invite-only event was attended by, among others, Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho).

GUEST LIST

Also present were MPs Charles Kanyi ‘Jaguar’ (Starehe), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and radio show host-cum-comedian Jalang’o.

The youthful first-time MP won the Lang’ata parliamentary seat on a Jubilee party ticket in the 2017 elections.

Mr Korir, is a law graduate and former Student Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu) Secretary-General.

Ms Zoraima is a lawyer who works for Kenya Pipeline Company. She graduated with a Master’s Degree in Law from the University of Nairobi last December.