‘Lamba Lolo’ music group axed from concert

Members of the hip hop group 'Ethic' pose for a photo on February 15, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Troubled music group ‘Ethic’ will not be performing in next month’s Hype Fest concert.

Concert organisers explained that the group was axed from the list of performers due to an ongoing legal issue that was not specified

Hype Fest is scheduled for April 27 and 28.

Top entertainers have been lined up to perform tn the event to be held at Ngong Racecourse.

Confirmed Kenyan performers include 2 in 1 hitmaker Naiboi, famed drummer Olive Karmen, hit-making trio The Kansoul and award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones

‘Ethic’, composed of Swat, Zilla, Rekles and Seska, took the local music industry by storm with their vulgar hit song ‘Lamba Lolo’ in 2018.

However, the young stars have not shown an ounce of ‘ethics’ as their name suggests and have been embroiled in one controversy after another.

Just days ago, one of the group’s members was attacked by a mob in Umoja following a ‘misunderstanding’. Residents thought the artiste was a thief and attacked him and others who were with him.

In August, the crew had a bitter fallout with and their management with the latter terming the crew as difficult to manage.

In Twitter thread, Mwakitele Kitawi, expressed his disappointment in working with the music group.