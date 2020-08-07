Lady Jaydee speaks on remarrying in future





Tanzanians songstress Lady Jaydee has spoken on the possibility of remarrying in future.

The singer said that she just wants to be happy and will approach life with fewer expectations.

“I can’t answer if I will get married again or if I won’t ever get married again. I am going with the flow. Whatever makes me happy I am fine with even if it doesn’t lead to marriage,” she said.

Despite going through a divorce in 2016, the Tanzanian songbird Judith Wambura Mbibo better known as Lady Jaydee is still hopeful she will find true love.

Jaydee had been married for 11 years to popular Tanzania radio presenter Gardner Habash, until 2016.

The singer then filed for divorce accusing her husband of physically and mentally abusing her.

During an interview with Clouds FM, the singer revealed that they both patched things up and formed a cordial relationship.

“I can’t speak for him, but on my part, I have closed that chapter and will never go back to him, we are just friends although at first, we feuded something that happens with divorcing couples, now we drink wine together. I even know his new lover and we get along,” she explained.

Months after finalising her divorce, Lady Jaydee introduced her new man, Nigerian musician and producer Chibuikem Nwanegbo aka Spicy.

The two made their first public appearance together in December 2016 during the East Africa TV Awards in Tanzania where she confirmed that they were dating.

“We exchanged contacts and started chatting about music and our personal lives,” said Lady Jaydee then.

They later recorded and shot a video together for the song Together in Zanzibar.

Lady Jaydee now says she won’t be engaging in a public display of affection with her new catch.

“Uswizi yupo mpenzi wangu kule lakini kwa sasa nimeshindwa kwenda sababu ya Corona. Nimejifunza na sitaki tena kuweka mahusiano yangu wazi maana mara nyingine watu wanataka umaarufu tu,” she said.