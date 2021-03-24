Join our Telegram Channel
Kwalanda’s premium tears after break-up

By Nahashon Musungu March 24th, 2021 1 min read

Media personality Tony Kwalanda concedes he is finding it difficult to deal with the heartbreak occasioned by the split with his girlfriend.

The renowned television anchor and master of ceremony recently parted ways with his girlfriend, namely Joyce Maina, after months of a publicized romance.

The ex-couple also confirmed there were no bad feelings among them even as they pledged to remain friends.

Kwalanda, however, appears to have come off worst in this break-up.

He shared past photos of the pair during their heydays on Instagram accompanied by messages suggesting he misses her.

“This is hard,” one of the messages read.

“You are a beautiful soul,” explained the other message.

Interestingly, it is Maina who broke the news of this split during a question and answer segment on her Instagram.

 

