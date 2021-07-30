Kura to close Outer Ring road on Sunday

A section of the 13km Outer Ring Road at the Donholm Flyover. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has advised motorists using Outer Ring Road to seek alternative routes as the road is set to be closed this Sunday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

In a statement, the Authority’s Director-General says the closure is aimed at allowing the contractor to install footbridge trusses at Taj Mall/Pipeline area.

“We wish to notify the general public that a section of Outer Ring Road will be closed at Taj Mall/Pipeline on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 8:00am and 4:00pm,” read part of the statement.

In the notice, Kura advised motorists heading to Nairobi to use Mombasa Road and Quarry Road, while those heading to Thika Road to use Eastern Bypass.

“We apologize for the inconvenience that may be caused as we endeavour to enhance Urban Mobility. Thank you for your continued cooperation,” said Kura.

The 13km Outer Ring Road was constructed by Chinese firm Sino Hydro Tianjin Engineering Limited.

Kura was faulted because the road lacked service and emergency lanes, footbridges, and road markings.

Kura is erecting 11 footbridges at a cost of Sh880 million.