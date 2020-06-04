KTN’s Ben Kitili recounts how he was hit and injured by car while cycling

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili was involved in an accident two weeks ago while cycling.

Kitili was hit by a car and sustained bruises on his arm but managed to get back up on his bicycle.

According to a post he shared on social media, the journalist urged car drivers to be more mindful of the cyclists.

“Nairobi is one of the most hazardous cities for cyclists. This happened to me two weeks ago – knocked off the road by an idiot of a driver. Non-motorised transport infrastructure is needed. Good manners too. To borrow a quote, barabara is ya mama yako bwana,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/Ben_Kitili/status/1268112892068536326?s=20

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has started works to develop efficient non-motorised transport, recarpeting roads as well as improving drainage and streetlights.

Non-motorised transport work is ongoing on Kenyatta Avenue and Wabera Street in the city centre.

The non-motorised transport will also include the building of other components of the roads.

Phase one of the project follows River Nairobi from Donholm to Westlands.

The second phase joins phase one in the city centre to Lang’ata via Railway city while phase three is from the CBD to Roysambu through Ngara.

According to NMS Transport, Roads and Public Works director Michael Ochieng, the project will improve walking spaces and encourage Nairobi residents to start walking or using bicycles.

“The journey to change the state of roads in the city centre has begun. We target more than 100 kilometres of non-motorised transport in just one year,” Mr Ochieng said.

According to data by the National Transport and Safety Authority, motorcycles retain an infamous record as the highest rising cause of death on Kenyan roads.

By the end of March this year, 49 cyclists died on the road; a staggering 459 motorcyclists died in 2019 compared to 365 the year before.

According to WHO, between 3,000 and 13,000 Kenyans lose their lives in road traffic crashes every year.

The majority of these victims are motorcyclists and pedestrians.