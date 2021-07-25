Join our Telegram Channel
KOT reacts to Jamal, Amber Ray split

By Nairobi News Reporter July 25th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have shared their opinion after socialite Faith Makau, alias Amber Ray, broke up with his man after a six-month marriage.

Amber Ray recently confirmed via Instagram she’d split with Nairobi businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi, putting an end to a troubled marriage in which she was the second wife.

Amber Ray confirmed the revelation via a Q and A with her fans on the social media platform.

“Are you together with Jamal, if not what happened? Asked a fan.

Amber Ray replied; “No, Not anymore”.

Another fan asked; “Are you Heartbroken or feeling depressed by the fact You and Jamal mmeachana?

She replied; “Like I said, I live for now… and life is all about creating Memories”.

Do you regret fight for him? Posed a fan.

She replied; “Actually I was fighting for me, ata sa hii Mtu akinikanyaga napita na yeye”.

Are you single?

Amber replied “100%”.

What happened to you and Jamal?

She replied “Si tulikosana tu”.

 

