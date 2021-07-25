KOT reacts to Jamal, Amber Ray split
Kenyans on Twitter have shared their opinion after socialite Faith Makau, alias Amber Ray, broke up with his man after a six-month marriage.
Amber Ray recently confirmed via Instagram she’d split with Nairobi businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi, putting an end to a troubled marriage in which she was the second wife.
Socialite Amber Ray has been dumped three weeks after attacking the first wife to Jamal Roho Safi…..
There is a simple rule that many girls forget…. However hot you are, however good you are at bedminton, however skilled you are at horizontal engineering,…
— Jame (@Cjamehk) July 24, 2021
Yeah, its sad how people are only pointing fingers at Amber Ray. makes me wonder if we should give the man a trophy for going back to his wife
— Madam Sarah⚡ (@OumaSarah1) July 25, 2021
Just the way she is serious here,Amber Ray should just use the same seriousness to sign divorce papers to Jamal😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zRpPo40ClR
— vincent Kipsang (@KipsangOfficial) July 24, 2021
Amber Ray confirmed the revelation via a Q and A with her fans on the social media platform.
“Are you together with Jamal, if not what happened? Asked a fan.
Amber Ray replied; “No, Not anymore”.
Another fan asked; “Are you Heartbroken or feeling depressed by the fact You and Jamal mmeachana?
She replied; “Like I said, I live for now… and life is all about creating Memories”.
Do you regret fight for him? Posed a fan.
She replied; “Actually I was fighting for me, ata sa hii Mtu akinikanyaga napita na yeye”.
Are you single?
Amber replied “100%”.
What happened to you and Jamal?
She replied “Si tulikosana tu”.