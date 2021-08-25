KOT propose lady for ‘single’ Mutua

Nairobians have found a replacement for “single” Machakos governor Alfred Mutua, thanks to a picture capturing him and a female guest who attended his birthday party over the weekend.

Mutua was pictured standing next to Marini Natural founder Michelle Ntalami and according to netizens, the two make out a picture of a perfect couple.

Ntalami looked gorgeous in a polka dot silhouette fitting jumpsuit.

“I had an amazing time yesterday with all these beautiful people celebrating my good friend Machakos Governor @dralfredmutua_official’s 51st Birthday!🎂🎉 Good vibes, smiles and wonderful people all around! #swipe Dress code was white/white + black, and absolutely no one came to play!🔥🤍🖤 Happy Birthday @dralfredmutua_official! You are clearly ageing backwards!” wrote Michele Ntalami on Instagram.

Well netizens now are giving Dr Mutua the green light asking him to go ahead and start dating Ntalami.

This is what some of them had to say.

“Governor this one is hot,” said one online user.

“Umefungua new bale Kavaluku,” wrote another online user.

“Hata hii combination c mbaya,” commented one online user.

“Good match,” stated another online user.

“Good choice Dr. Alfred Mutua, msiachane na huyu,” said another online user.

“Perfect match lilian kaa kando mzee sana na kuringa ya bure,” wrote one online user.

“@michelle.ntalami and @dralfredmutua_official two of you look good together,” said another online user.

The governor has been making headlines following the dramatic end of his romantic relationship with long term girlfriend Lilian Ng’ang’a.

According to their individual statements released on Sunday, August 15, 2021, Ms Nganga confirmed that she will no longer serve as Machakos County’s First Lady. Saying that she and Dr Mutua parted ways two months ago.