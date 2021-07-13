Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagMust ReadWhat's Hot

KOT blasts Sonko for gracing baby shower

By Keshi Ndirangu July 13th, 2021 1 min read

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko was on Monday tainted by netizens after he shared photos that suggested he’d attended a baby shower.

Baby showers are known to be an all-female affair.

Related Stories

It happens when women go all out to make expectant mothers happy, from pampering her with gifts to themed dressing code.

From the photos he shared, the colour theme for the baby shower was all white; women wore white outfits and mustard hats white, the mother to be dressed in a mustard dress.

Ezekiel, the father of the unborn baby, wore black outfits from head to toe.

“Why in the month of July we normally have baby showers mob? Congratulations, Vero and Ezekiel, many happy and wonder-filled times ahead for you,” he tweeted.

Some Kenyans on Twitter were not too pleased with Sonko for attended the event, while others said baby shower was not in African culture.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
How Ochieng’ lost battle for June Ruto’s heart