Koroga Festival’s Hell’s Gate event faces more opposition from conservationists

The 29th edition of Koroga Festival set to take place at Hell’s Gate National Park is facing more headwinds after the Conservation Alliance of Kenya (CAO) also joined those opposed to the choice of venue.

In a statement, CAO said the three-day event, dubbed the Naivasha Love Festival, violated laws and regulations on wildlife conservation and management and put the security of innocent Kenyans at risk.

The alliance wants the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the organisers to avail a detailed assessment of the potential impacts of the proposed event to the park and proposed mitigation measures.

While appealing to the event organisers to consider changing the location, they have also requested a clearance or approval from Kenya Wildlife Service permitting the event to go on inside the park.

“The Conservation Alliance of Kenya request the organizers of the Naivasha Love Festival 2020 to move out of the Hell’s Gate National Park to an alternative location suitable for such events. There are many suitable places in Naivasha which the organizers have already identified that are suitable for such events.

“Having the event at Hell’s Gate will have negative impacts on the nesting raptors and put at risk the security of innocent Kenyans and the respect for the privacy and security of the wildlife in their habitat,” read part of the statement.

This Year’s Koroga Festival will take place on February 13 and 14 and already a host of artistes have been lined up to perform including Tanzanian star Diamond Platinumz who will the headliner.

Others include Khaligraph Jones, Ochungulo Family, Nadia Mukami, H_art The Band and king of mugithi Mike Rua.