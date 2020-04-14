Konshens to serenade his Kenyan fans in virtual concert

Jamaican Dancehall artiste Konshens has, in a series of tweets, informed his Kenyan fans that he has a surprise lined up for them.

And it has now been revealed that Konshens is set to perform in a virtual concert on Friday to be aired live on his Facebook page and YouTube account.

KENYA ….. got a surprise for you 🙂💪🏾 — KONSHENS (@konshens) April 13, 2020

Unfortunately no…i didnt discover cure for Corona or the vaccine😔😢 😭 🇰🇪 — KONSHENS (@konshens) April 13, 2020

And no i didn’t sneak into the country 😂😂😂😂 wth is wrong with u 😂😂😂🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 — KONSHENS (@konshens) April 13, 2020

Reggae deejay Stevo Junior, who is part of the New Wave Sound team planning the show, revealed the development to Nairobi News.

“We have partnered with a number of organizations such as the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) through their Caribia Cane brand, Reggae Beach Fest amongst others to organize a show with the proceeds going to purchase face masks, sanitizers and water tanks for the Senye Medica Clinic in Soweto, Kibra,” Stevo Junior told Nairobi News.

Most entertainers have been forced to be innovative during this period as clubbing has been halted due to the Government directive against public gatherings.

Most of them have now resorted to performing via social media mainly through Facebook and Instagram Live with viewers donating to them via M-Pesa and other online payment channels such as PayPal, Cash App, and Wave.

The show is set to kick off at 11pm East African time.