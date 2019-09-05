Konshens in town for Hype Fest concert

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens real name Garlfield Spence is in town.

The ‘Bruk Off’ singer landed at the Jomo Kenyatta airport on Wednesday 11:35pm ahead of the Hype Fest Concert set for this Saturday at the Ngong Race Course, Nairobi.

Konshens will headline the concert put together by The Hype Group Ltd in collaboration with NTV, the official media sponsor.

The event will be curtain-raised by local acts among them Ethic and The Kansoul, among other.

The Jamaican entertainer, who is visiting Kenya for the second time, comes at a time he is going through a divorce from his estranged wife Latoya Wright.

The news of their break up was announced by Layota six days ago via Instagram.

INSTA STORIES

“I am single woman so whatever Konshens does with his life has absolutely nothing to do with me. I’m not into advertising my personal life online but I need everyone to know this so if and when he starts with the single man acts then y’all know he really is single and it’s ok for him to act however he pleases” Latoya wrote on Insta Stories.

Latoya, who was Konshens longtime girlfriend, married the singer on November 2017 in a private ceremony in Miami.

They had been engaged for three years before solemnizing the union that has only lasted for two years. The two are parents to a son.