Konshens breaks silence on his collapsed marriage

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, who thrilled fans in Nairobi last Saturday at the Hype Fest concert, has broken his silence over reports of divorce from his wife Latoya Wright.

Last week, prior to Konshens’ visit to the country, Kenyan media went frenzy with the news of his split from his wife of two years.

This was after Latoya, announced on Instagram that the two had broken up and that she is now single.

Even as the news spread, Konshens chose to remain silent over the matter, until last Friday when he poured out his heart to the mother of his son.

The Gal a Bubble hit maker posted on Instagram memories of happier days with Latoya.

The picture of the couple in a loving embrace was accompanied with a caption which appears to confirm that indeed their marriage is over.

“At least I can say I knew true unfiltered, unedited love with no ulterior motive. Love you always Latts,” read the caption.

Konshens and Latoya dated for six years before marrying in November 2017 at a private wedding in Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Miami, USA.