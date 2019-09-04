Konshens ‘beats’ Don Carlos to Nairobi’s biggest reggae weekend

What had been billed as the biggest reggae weekend in Nairobi will unfortunately not happen.

This after organisers announced the postponement of veteran roots reggae maestro Don Carlos’ show, which had been slated for Saturday at Uhuru Gardens.

Don Carlos’ show would have coincided with that of popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens (real name Garfield Spence) at Ngong Race Course.

Organisers Don Carlos’s event without giving reasons have also pulled down everything o do with the reggae legend from their website.

The Just a Passing Glance hit maker has performed in Kenya several times, the last time being in June 2017.

The development will leaves the recently separated Konshens as the weekend’s single big performer in Nairobi during the Kenya for Hype Fest.

Others artiste who will be perform at concert organized by Hype Fest group include Ethic, Gwaash, Ochungulo Family, Chris Kaiga, Sailors, Sol Generation’s Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller.