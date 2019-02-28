‘Selina’ actor Kone Nouhoum succumbs to injuries





Actor Kone Nouhoum has succumbed to neck and spinal injuries he sustained five months ago in an accident which left him paralysed.

A family friend on Thursday morning confirmed to Nairobi News that the actor, who had a role in Maisha Magic East telenovela Selina, passed away peacefully at 4am.

The actor had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit following the accident at the Ol Karia Geothermal Spa in Naivasha late last year.

ACCIDENT

In an interview with Nairobi News following the accident, his wife, Jennifer Kimwati, said Kone had been in and out of surgery since the accident happened.

After the accident, the late Kone could not talk because his diaphragm was also injured and he had to breathe through a ventilator.

“Since his admission, doctors have been doing a procedure called bronchoscopy to clear his lungs every other day, but for the last one week they have not done it. We thank God for his improvement,” Jennifer said back then.

BURIAL

She also revealed at the time that Kone had no sensations from the neck down and could not move, but could smile and recognise people.

In November, family and fellow actors held a funds drive to raise money for his hospital bill.

Other than his role as Reagan in Selina, Kone also featured in several local TV series including New beginnings, Mama Duka, This is Life, Joto and Mali.

Kone, who is survived by his wife and son, will be buried later on Thursday according to Muslim customs.