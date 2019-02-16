Koffi Olomide risks seven-year jail term in France for sexual assault





French prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence against Congolese musician Koffi Olomide over charges of sexual assault.

The 62-year-old musician is standing trial for allegedly sexually assaulting four former dancers who say they were held against their will at a villa outside Paris.

The acts – including those of violence, coercion and kidnapping – were allegedly committed in the French capital between 2002 and 2006.

Olomide, also appeared before the court of Nanterre, near Paris, for facilitating the entry and illegal stay in France of the plaintiffs.

The musician has denied all charges levelled against him.

TRIBULATIONS

The case is the latest tribulations that the Loa hit maker has suffered in recent times.

In 2016 he was arrested and deported from Kenya after being caught on camera kicking one of his dancers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

More trouble awaited Olomide upon arrival in Kinshasha where he was apprehended by the police and locked up for two days over the incident.

He is currently out on bail.

He is also the subject of a judicial process in the Zambia, where he was previously barred from entering.