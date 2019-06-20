Koffi Olomide banned from performing in South Africa after public outcry

Congolese musician Koffi Olomide has been banned from performing in South Africa following an outcry from women’s rights groups.

The Selfie hitmaker was slated to perform on June 30 at Shimmy Beach Club.

On Tuesday the club released a statement through Twitter in response to the group known as the Stop Koffi Olomide Collective which launched a petition against his performance.

According to the club, the decision to no longer host Koffi was made last week.

Please note that @ShimmyBeach will no longer be hosting Koffi Olomide. We made the decision to cancel the show last week. — Shimmy Beach Club (@ShimmyBeach) June 18, 2019

SEXUAL ASSAULT

This was followed by Gallagher Convention Centre’s announcement on Wednesday morning, that it too had cancelled Olomide’s show, which was due to take place on June 28.

Yay! Good news! Gallagher Convention Centre has just confirmed to our campaign that the concert is not going ahead??? — #StopKoffiOlomide (@StopKoffiOlomi1) June 19, 2019

Early this year, the troubled musician was given a two-year suspended sentence by a French after being convicted of the statutory rape of one of his former dancers, who was 15-years-old at the time.

Additionally, during the court proceedings, four of Koffi’s former dancers alleged that they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by the artiste between 2002 and 2006 and held against their will while in Paris.

DEPORTED

However, the court dismissed the kidnapping and assault charges.

The Congolese crooner has a long history of run-ins with the law. In 2012, he was given a 3-month suspended sentence after assaulting his producer.

In July 2016 he was arrested and deported by Kenyan authorities after he allegedly assaulted one of his dancers at the JKIA.

Then last year he was arrested in Zambia after he allegedly assaulted a photographer.