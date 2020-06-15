KJ: My first ‘consultancy job’ was writing love letters

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie has recalled how he would write love letters for his colleagues while in High School.

The letters would be sent to the girls in neighbouring schools they had a crush on.

“In high school, my colleagues came to me and asked me to write letters for them. I would design a note pad, draw a flower, and then write a nice love letter and my friends would send to their girlfriends. Days later, he would get a favourable reply,” Kiarie recalled during an interview on the weekly comedy show Churchill Show which airs every Sunday night on NTV.

“That was my first consultancy job,” he said with a light touch.

The politician made a name for himself after a successful comedy career spanning two decades as part of the Redykyulass trio.

Some of the most memorable roles he played on the show are those of former First Lady Lucy Kibaki and former Nyayo era Cabinet Minister Joseph Kamotho.

“I got interest in creative work way from primary school when my mother would take me and my brothers to watch the drama festivals,” he narrated.

The politician also announced on the show that the government has allocated funds to enable the renovations of a number of art centres and social halls in the country.