Kitale socialite charged with stealing deceased sponsor’s car

Sheila Wairumu at a Kitale court where he was charged with stealing a deceased businessman's car. PIC: Gerald Bwisa

A Kitale-based socialite cum musician on Monday denied charges of stealing a Toyota Prado V8 from a deceased Asian tycoon who is said to have been her lover.

Sheila Wairimu, alias Shay Diva Africa, appeared before Kitale Chief Magistrate Julius N’garng’ar to answer three charges.

She was accused of obtaining registration by false pretense and stealing.

The luxury car in question, registration number KCK 466N, a Toyota Prado v8 pearl white in colour, belonged to the Pankajkumar Juthalal Dodhia whom Ms Wairimu said gifted it to her before he passed on.

Ms Wairimu pleaded not guilty to the offences and was ordered by the magistrate to deposit a cash bail of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount or a bond of Sh500, 000.

The 30-year-old musician, who was arrested on Friday last week, is accused of allegedly accessing the tycoon’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and transferring ownership of the vehicle to herself without following due processes of succession.

The man died in April aged 61.

His family launched a complaint with the police after learning that Ms Wairimu had taken the car, saying he only gave it to her on a “use and return basis” since they were in a relationship.

The court will fix a hearing date on July 19 when the parties will appear again for a mention.