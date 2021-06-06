Kiss FM presenter Kamene ‘unveils’ Joe Muchiri on Instagram





Has Kamene Goro found love, again?

The famed radio presenter appears to be getting cozy with Joe Muchiri who incidentally is also a media personality.

The duo, who attended gigs in Nakuru at the weekend, put up suggestive photos and captions, prompting netizens to start reading in between the lines on the nature of their relationship.

Kamene wrote, “The heart wants what the heart ❤ wants @joewmuchiri 😋.”

Muchiri also posted on his Instagram, “Normalize hanging out with amazing women. Like mine.”

In Kamene’s comment section, her co-host Jalang’o was the first person to comment saying, “Tupatieni theme…..kitenge ama all white?

In February, Jalang’o insinuated the two are an item after they were spotted at 1824, hanging out with matching hoodies,

“I am very happy for you two! You are the best couple I know. God bless your union! Hapa ni mapenzi tu! Joe Muchiri, I knew you will one day join the family. In Kamene you’ve found true love! Happy Valentine’s my people!” he wrote.

Kamene however refuted the rumors and said it was just a coincidence she had a matching hoody with Muchiri.

“I don’t know how it happened, the same way we find ourselves wearing matching clothes.”

Considered one of the promising radio presenters in the country, Kamene has claimed to be single single after her marriage toa Tanzanian businessman collapsed a few years back.