Kiss 100’s Andrew Kibe now risks arrest for defaulted payment of Sh500k debt

Kiss 100 radio presenter Andrew Kibe has been ordered to pay Sh500,000 by October 3, as part of payment of a seven-year-old debt, failure to which he risks arrest and detention.

This after the popular radio presenter was arraigned before Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Onesmus Makau on Wednesday.

The radio presenter allegedly owes his friend, Joshua Weru, Sh2.5 million which has accrued significant interest over the years.

On February 28, 2012, Kibe is said to have asked Weru Sh215,000 under the agreement that Kibe would refund him the money after 18 days with an interest of Sh55,000.

“Failure to complete the contractual obligation by 28/02/2012, (the debt) incurs an additional penalty of 7.5 percent in the above-mentioned interest for every four days exceeded from the disclaimer date,” read a part of the agreement Kibe signed with Weru.

In June 2018, Weru went to court and sued Kibe.

The court calculated the accrued interest over the seven years, and settled on Sh2.5 million as the money Kibe should pay Weru.

ACCRUED INTEREST

But more than one year later, Kibe is yet to honour the court order.

On Wednesday, Weru asked the court to demand that Kibe repays the money that was loaned to him, including accrued interest.

Weru also asked the court to order that Kibe repays the loan with interest that is also subject to court rates.

He further demanded that Kibe pay the cost of the lawsuit and other ‘relief’ that the court will deem fit.

A letter from Musyoki Mogaka & Co. Advocates showed that the notice of entry of judgment was on June 28 last year meaning the money owed may be more than the Sh.2.5million that was indicated in the suit filed last year.