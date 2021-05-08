King Kaka’s wife Nana showers tribute to her ‘support system’





Rapper King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti has penned a sweet birthday message to her better half.

Nana praised her hubby, whose real name is Kennedy Ombima, for not only dropping her at work every day but also being her best friend and her support system.

Nana noted just like every other couple, she has fought with her hubby before but added they remain keen to solve their challenges.

“Beside every successful man____??? Well, He dropped me at work yesterday, he’s dropped me to work every day last month. I have arguably the best friend EVER. We fight,we make up,we laugh but above it all we learn and do better,” Nana wrote.

Nana further says the musician was both her sunshine and rain who make her hot and wet.

“You know my flaws, couldn’t hide my brokenness, you know my weaknesses but you still find me completely AMAZING 🤩 A very happy birthday to my biggest support system. You are my sunshine and my rain. Basically you make me hot and wet 😂 😂 I gatchu back always and literally!!! Happy Birthday 🎉🎊🎂🎈🎁 and I love you babe @thekingkaka,” she added.

Nana met Kaka when he was trying to find his feet in the music industry.

She said she made the first move while the rapper did the ‘chasing’, and the rapper later changed her name Nini to Nana.

The musician proposed to Nana in 2018 during his Eastlando Royalty album launch.

“This girl has been with me, we have suffered together. When my name was Rabbit I did not have a car then and I used to board Kitengela Matatus and I would hide my face with a cap. After alighting at Kitengela I would take a motorbike so that I could just spend time with you. Nana, will you be Mrs. Ombima?” said King Kaka as he went down on one knee.