King Kaka’s wife, Nana Owiti, lands new TV job

Rapper King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti has landed a new TV job as the host of Switch TV’s entertainment show Chatspot.

Nana replaces former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia who left the show a month ago.

King Kaka shared the good news with his fans on social media praising his wife for her new job.

“Hii maua ndio utaniambia nani alikupea. While wengine wanaitishana change Hapo, The Queen will be hosting ChatSpot on Switch Tv from 5:50, Tune in, Wacha nichome Pop Corn hapa na strong tea nikingoja,” wrote King Kaka on Instagram.

It is not yet clear why Jackie left the show but she promised to make a TV comeback soon.

Meanwhile, Nana will be joining singer Kush Tracy and former KTN presenter Mwikali Mary.